Emission probes could widen beyond Renault in France - Minister

PARIS Jan 15 A judicial investigation into
diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault
after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised
levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without
elaborating.
Shares in Renault fell more than 4 percent to
their lowest level in around a month on Friday after a source at
the Paris prosecutor's office said it had launched a judicial
probe into possible cheating on exhaust emissions at the French
carmaker.
Volkswagen's admission that some of its diesel
vehicles were fitted with software designed to hide the true
level of emissions they produced has highlighted that most cars
spew out far greater amounts of health-threatening nitrogen
oxide (NOx) in everyday driving conditions than in laboratory
tests.
"A number of anomalies were noted on Renault vehicles. The
controls performed far exceeded the permissible standards. This
is also the case for other carmakers to a different extent. So
there could be other investigations," Environment Minister
Segolene Royal said in an interview with French weekly Le
Journal du Dimanche.
"It is a matter of justice and I do not interfere."
Renault said it respected all laws concerning exhaust
emissions, adding that its vehicles did not have software
enabling them to cheat on emissions standards.
Besides Volkswagen, Renault is the only carmaker so far to
be referred for possible criminal investigation in France over
suspected breaches of emissions rules.
"I have no reason to think that Renault cheated like
Volkswagen," Royal said.
Volkswagen this week agreed to pay $4.3 billion in a
settlement with U.S. regulators.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hugh Lawson)