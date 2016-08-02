UPDATE 1-Automakers, regulators spar over U.S. emissions rules

(Adds graphics links)
By David Shepardson and Joseph White
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 2 The complex U.S.
emissions rules driving the auto industry's technology
investment should be overhauled, auto executives and
environmental regulators agreed Tuesday at a conference here,
even as they differed sharply over how.
Chris Grundler, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, said
regulators "should be open to a new policy framework post 2025"
to drive down greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light
trucks.
Grundler's comments suggest federal regulators are prepared
to rethink the array of carrots and sticks written into federal
rules governing fuel consumption and emissions by light
vehicles. The design of federal emissions rules could affect how
automakers and technology suppliers design future vehicles.
Auto industry lobbyists sharing the stage outlined issues
they want the government to consider: The role ride sharing and
automated driving could play in reducing traffic and emissions
and the life-saving potential of technology such as automatic
emergency braking.
The Obama administration and major automakers agreed in 2011
on rules to roughly double the fuel economy of light vehicles
sold in the United States to 54.5 miles per gallon. The
government has been reviewing whether the rules should be
changed for the years 2022-25.
Some auto lobbyists want regulators to set a higher overall
target for a future date beyond 2025, but give automakers more
flexibility to meet the requirements. Auto makers are pushing
for other changes to the federal program. At the same time, the
industry is questioning California's separate rules designed to
put 1.5 million electric vehicles on the state's roads by 2025.
Electric vehicle sales mandates that take effect over the
next several years in California and nine other states do not
account for the lack of electric car charging stations, said
John Bozzella, president of Global Automakers, a trade group
representing major foreign automakers.
Mitch Bainwol, president and chief executive officer of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said tougher mandates will
raise vehicle costs in the next few years when auto sales may be
slowing down.
"Consumers are saying enough is enough," Bainwol said.
Tesla Motors Inc vice president Diarmuid O'Connell
countered that electric cars offered by established automakers
do not sell because they are slow, boring and "not compelling."
California's Zero Emission Vehicle program should be
strengthened, not weakened, O'Connell said. Tesla generates
credits under the California system, then sells them to other
automakers.
