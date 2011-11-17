RPT-FEATURE-Revenge of the internal combustion engine

(Repeats Nov. 15 for some subscribers)
* Gas-powered Cruze outsells plug-in Volt 200-to-1
* Avg fuel economy on new cars up 2.5 mpg over four years
* 40-mpg+ gas-powered models in U.S. rising sharply
By Ben Klayman
ANN ARBOR, Mich, Nov 15 At the Chevrolet
dealership here, customers want to see and touch the Volt, the
gasoline-electric hybrid hailed by enthusiasts as the kind of
innovation that could secure the future of General Motors.
But they usually kick the Volt's tires and move on, often
to a Cruze. The compact Chevy gets up to 42 miles per gallon,
and you can buy two of them for the cost of one $40,000 Volt.
Call it the revenge of the internal combustion engine.
Major automakers and the Obama administration have bet
heavily on hybrids and pure electric vehicles. But new and more
efficient gas engines are winning on the showroom floor, an
inconvenient truth that could slow the acceptance of electric
cars.
"They come in to look at a Cruze. They drive a Volt. They
go back to the Cruze. It really helps us with sales of the
Cruze," said Michael Mosser, general manager of Suburban
Chevrolet of Ann Arbor.
The plug-in Volt has become General Motors Co's (GM.N)
high-mileage halo car. But the hybrid has also been outsold by
its simpler sibling by 200 to 1. Globally, GM has sold about
5,000 Volts versus 1 million Cruzes.
"It's naive to think that the world is going to switch
tomorrow to EVs," said Larry Nitz, GM's executive director for
vehicle electrification.
Meanwhile, new cars with traditional engines are showing
striking fuel efficiency gains thanks to technologies such as
turbochargers, direct injection, and engines that shut down
when the vehicle stops, then spring back to life when the
driver presses the accelerator.
Turbochargers compress the air flowing into engines,
allowing more fuel into the cylinders, while direct injection
provides improved delivery of the fuel needed in each engine
cylinder so it burns cleaner and more efficiently.
The average fuel economy for new vehicles is now 2.5 more
miles per gallon than four years ago. And emissions of
greenhouse gases per new car are down 14 percent since late
2007, according to the University of Michigan Transportation
Research Institute.
At the same time, the number of gas-powered models in U.S.
dealer showrooms boasting 40 miles per gallon or better in
highway driving has tripled in the last five years.
That has made winners of cars like the Cruze, Ford Motor
Co's (F.N) Focus and Hyundai Motor Co's (005380.KS) Elantra.
Every automaker is focused on improving fuel efficiency,
including BMW (BMWG.DE), which just reintroduced a
four-cylinder engine in the U.S. market for the first time in a
dozen years, and Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T), which offers a
41-mpg automatic version of its 2012 Civic.
Increased fuel efficiency also has put pressure on battery
makers and possibly the U.S. Department of Energy, which has
used $2.5 billion of taxpayer money to help pay for the
development of electric car technology.
Having watched rival Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) seize the
mantle as the world's greenest automaker with its Prius hybrid,
GM says it plans to push its advantage with the rechargeable
Volt and hopes consumer preferences catch up.
Estimates vary on how fast consumers will accept electric
vehicles. At the bullish extreme, Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T),
which sells the all-electric Leaf car, is forecasting that EVs
will make up 10 percent of global sales by 2020, compared with
virtually nothing now.
But GM and other automakers are also looking to boost the
performance of the gas engine.
"You've reached the maximum return in the internal
combustion engine," said Mark Perry, director of product
planning for Nissan Americas. "Just the pure physics, there's a
limit."
Even so, most automakers believe no single approach will
solve the fuel economy problem. "There is no silver bullet
answer," Perry said. "It's more like silver buckshot."
'JUST THE LITTLE TOE' IN THE WATER
One major incentive driving fuel-economy gains is the new
federal requirement that an automaker's fleet average 54.5
miles per gallon by 2025.
Ford offers its Ecoboost technology -- a combination of
fuel injection and turbocharging aimed at giving smaller gas
engines more power and greater efficiency. The No. 2 U.S.
automaker also is rolling out a Focus EV.
"Until electric does have the ubiquity of plugging, it's
not going to have an appeal to 100 percent of the customers,"
Ford Chairman Bill Ford said last month. "While that's
happening, we want to make our other technologies as
fuel-efficient as we possibly can."
Toyota, which will roll out a plug-in version of the Prius
next year, remains skeptical of the pure EV push.
"Pure battery electric cars will most likely remain a niche
for some time to come," said Bill Reinert, Toyota's U.S.
national manager for advanced technology. "The market for these
products is nearly all regulatory push, not market pull."
Jack Hollis, head of Toyota's Scion brand, added, "Everyone
is really just putting a toe in the water when it comes to EVs.
And for most companies it's just the little toe in the water."
Surveys support the view that most consumers do not want to
pay extra for electric vehicles. The better fuel economy gets,
the less interested in EVs they are.
"At 50 miles per gallon, the majority of consumers around
the world lose interest in electric vehicles," said Joe Vitale,
head of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd's automotive practice
Deloitte found in a survey that global expectations for
driving range and charging time for electric vehicles far
outpace reality. More than half of respondents were unwilling
to pay any price premium for an EV.
Toyota's Reinert said the industry will likely reach the
theoretical maximum efficiency on gas engines over the next
decade. But with hybrid technology and next-generation
biofuels, gasoline engines could get to 95 percent of the
benefits offered by EVs, he said.
In the meantime, improvements will come from dozens of
small tweaks, like reduced friction and heat loss, and
electrification of parts like the oil, water and power steering
pumps. Enhanced transmissions, lighter materials -- like
stronger steel and alloys -- and more aerodynamic designs also
will be key.
"As long as the person driving doesn't feel like the car is
struggling, he doesn't care what's under the hood," said David
Champion, senior director of Consumer Reports.
Even proponents say consumers will need time to get used to
electric cars.
"When people switched from the horse, the gas car solved so
many problems," said Chris Paine, whose documentary "Revenge of
the Electric Car" looking at EV development at GM, Nissan and
Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) debuted last month.
"What it really was was a new paradigm," added the
filmmaker, who five years ago criticized GM in another
documentary, "Who Killed the Electric Car?"
"It sometimes takes people a little while to figure out
things are changing for the better."
