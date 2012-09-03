RPT-Europe's carmakers ready cuts to emulate Detroit

By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Sept 2 Europe's volume carmakers are
returning from summer breaks with their sleeves rolled up, ready
to shut plants and lay off staff in what many see as an overdue
push to cut costs as their U.S. counterparts did three years
ago.
In 2009, when the United States rescued General Motors
and Chrysler from bankruptcy on condition they close
plants and slash jobs to rebuild profits, European governments
responded to a slump in vehicle sales by offering car firms aid
to do the opposite - maintain employment levels in the hope of a
swift recovery.
Three years on, and with no sign of an end to a European
economic crisis that has crushed demand for cars in core
Mediterranean markets, French and Italian makers, along with
GM's German Opel unit and Ford's regional division, face less
resistance from politicians and labour unions as they present
cuts as an alternative to risking outright collapse.
Governments, including the newly elected Socialists in
Paris, no longer have funds to bail companies out, and some
union leaders are calculating that cuts now can save more jobs
later - though few expect workforces, which have in some cases
already been substantially eroded, to take plant closures
quietly.
But American auto consultant David Cole said he expected
major restructuring to get under way as Europeans faced the
choice to "sacrifice a battalion in order to save a division".
"Everybody has decided this is the right time to make
structural changes," said Cole, a former head of the Center for
Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
"When they see that a company could disappear with all its
jobs, they may realise it's better to lose 20 percent."
Factory closures are no longer the "taboo subject" they were
when the industry faced the first wave of crisis after 2008,
said Laurent Petizon, a Paris-based director for consultancy
AlixPartners, which advised GM on its state-aided turnaround.
"There seems to be a growing realisation that overcapacity
needs to be dealt with."
CONTRASTING FORTUNES
Three years after the drastic cuts demanded by U.S.
President Barack Obama's administration in return for public
cash, GM and Chrysler are reporting strong earnings, even with
the U.S. market still below pre-crisis levels.
Global No.1 GM, which shed four brands, 14 U.S. plants and
21,000 jobs, posted a record profit of $7.6 billion last year,
while Chrysler netted $183 million under new parent Fiat
after a similar tightening of its belt.
In Europe, where the industry was barred from closing
factories in return for billions in state loans, scrappage
bonuses and other life support subsidies, most mass automakers
now appear locked in a downward spiral.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault and Fiat -
along with Ford in Europe and GM's Opel - are struggling
to stay profitable and in most cases failing.
Peugeot is leading the losses, and the charge, with plans to
cut more than 10,000 French jobs and carry out the country's
first car plant closure in two decades.
Fiat, which shuttered one Italian plant last year, has
warned it will close another unless it can build vehicles
competitively for U.S. export.
"We reserve the right to deal with these issues, including
the issue of closing plants, after the third quarter," CEO
Sergio Marchionne said last month.
Renault has been careful not to rule out cutting capacity.
Four months before Peugeot's announcement, Renault CEO Carlos
Ghosn had predicted that any significant restructuring move in
Europe would "force all carmakers to do it".
GM may also order deeper cutbacks after ousting Opel chief
Karl-Friedrich Stracke in July. Stracke had reached an outline
union deal to extend a moratorium on firings until the likely
closure of Opel's Bochum plant in 2017.
WORKFORCES SHRINK
The politics have not stymied all change. European
governments have often "looked the other way" as companies have
shrunk plants and headcount by attrition, said Ron Harbour, a
managing partner with consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
Renault's French headcount fell 9.6 percent in the three
years to 2011, and Peugeot's shrank 7.6 percent. Fiat, however,
barely dented its domestic workforce of nearly 63,000 despite
being the only European maker to close an assembly plant.
In all cases, the softly-softly approach has failed to keep
pace with a 13 percent Western European market decline over the
period. "They've just been kicking the can down the road, but
they're getting to the end of the road," Harbour said.
From similar overcapacity levels in 2007, when auto plants
on both sides of the Atlantic were producing about 85 percent of
maximum output, surviving U.S. plants have stepped up to 90
percent while Europeans sagged to 74 percent, AlixPartners says.
The averages mask contrasts: two in five European plants are
running below 75 percent, deemed the minimum profitable rate,
while Volkswagen's factories are close to full tilt.
The laggards are concentrated in Italy, France and Spain.
Divergent interests between the increasingly dominant German
automaker and its struggling rivals may complicate capacity
cuts, as well as the industry's handling of issues from CO2
regulation to international trade pacts.
Higher restructuring hurdles, from bankruptcy law to labour
protection, also mean European cutbacks will never match
Detroit's for depth or speed. Still, the U.S example is too
recent and, so far, successful to ignore.
"Barack Obama said the federal government was ready to help
(GM and Chrysler) on condition they carry out the necessary
restructuring," said Laurence Parisot, head of French employers'
organisation Medef, days before Peugeot unveiled its cuts.
"If we want our companies to be competitive market leaders
again in five or 10 years, we have to accept some adjustments,"
she said.
POLITICAL TRANSITION
That view is gaining traction across the political spectrum.
Francois Hollande, France's new Socialist president, initially
voiced "shock" at Peugeot's plan to close the Aulnay plant near
Paris, calling it "unacceptable".
But official objections to the plan have since faded and
company insiders say government had, in fact, been briefed in
advance on the announcement, and even appeared to help with its
delivery; within hours of the automaker's news conference, the
head of France's state-owned railway, SNCF, said it would pay
"particular attention" to laid-off carworkers looking for jobs.
And Safran officials also told reporters that the
partly government-owned aerospace conglomerate was already in
talks on hiring surplus Peugeot staff.
Even Arnaud Montebourg, the industry minister who had
pledged to resist Peugeot's plans, last week called on unions to
"act responsibly" out of consideration for the 90,000 French
workers whose jobs the company hopes to preserve.
Governments' own financial troubles have closed the option
of further state aid.
"They can't just prop up sales again, because there's no
underlying demand and they're too broke anyway," said Philippe
Houchois, a London-based auto analyst with UBS.
Some trade unions are also bargaining from weakness.
France's Force Ouvriere has agreed a pay freeze and flexible
working time at one Peugeot plant and to renegotiate conditions
at others, mirroring labour deals struck by GM in Britain and
Fiat in Italy.
But the larger French union CGT has vowed to fight to save
Aulnay and block further concessions - underlining the
difficulties that still beset European restructuring.