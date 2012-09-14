UPDATE 1-Too soon to know whether Europe is stabilizing: GM CFO

By Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall
Sept 14 It is not clear whether the weak
European automotive market is stabilizing, but executives in the
industry are talking more than ever about reducing capacity to
match lower demand in the region, a top General Motors Co
official said on Friday.
GM's Opel unit in Europe has lost $16 billion over the past
12 years and the U.S. automaker has pushed for change at the
business. That has included the ouster of the unit's chief
executive, as well as reducing the number of temporary and
contract employees, and cutting the hours of workers at some
plants.
However, the drop in industry sales brought on by the euro
zone debt crisis has only put more pressure on GM.
"The issues in Europe are not just issues of the General
Motors business in Europe," GM Chief Financial officer Dan
Ammann said at a Morgan Stanley conference in New York. He added
that it is a problem that plagues all of the European industry.
Ammann said it was too soon to know whether the European
auto market has stabilized or might even get worse.
"Too soon to make a call," he said, adding it depended on
the market or country.
The Morgan Stanley analyst hosting GM at the event, Adam
Jonas, issued a research note last week in which he said it was
time for GM to cut ties with Opel. GM has said
it has no plans to do that.
Auto industry executives are talking more than ever about
the need to reduce capacity in the region to match the lower
demand, Ammann said. But he added that closing plants takes time
as they are tied so closely to longer product life cycles.
"We see a greater level of at least discussion activity
around that today than we've seen in any period in recent
history," he said at the conference, which was webcast.
"People are coming to grips with the fact that there has to
be, over time, a fundamental adjustment to capacity or,
miraculously, somehow volumes have to improve, which I think in
the current economic environment, no one is placing a bet on
right now."
Chrysler Group Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne agreed, but
said German automakers, who have weathered the slowdown in
better shape, remain resistant to a broader intervention to help
the sector.
"I have advocated in the past that the EU collectively
address this (over capacity) issue," he told reporters in
Detroit on Friday. "Unfortunately, my call for a coordinated
intervention has fallen on deaf ears, surely by my German
colleagues who do not see the need.
Marchionne said Europe's over capacity issue "needs to be
managed and managed aggressively."
GM's alliance with French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
"remains essentially on track," Ammann said.
Despite GM's struggles in Europe, Ammann said the U.S.
automaker remains committed to rolling out new products, citing
the "critical" launches later this year of the Opel Mokka small
SUV and Opel Adam minicar. He said GM's product portfolio in the
region "is in really strong shape."
As for GM's mainstream Chevrolet brand in Europe, Ammann
repeated that it draws different buyers than Opel. He also said
Chevy will increase its market share in the region this year and
there were opportunities to continue that trend going forward.
In answer to a question, Ammann declined to reveal whether
the Chevy brand is profitable in Europe. He would only say GM
sees "a good financial opportunity for Chevrolet in Europe."
In the Chinese auto market, Ammann said pricing pressure is
spreading from the local players to the upper end. While
acknowledging a slowdown in sales growth in the world's largest
auto market, where GM is the market share leader, he added: "I
wouldn't say that it's alarming us at this point in time."
Marchionne agreed: "I don't see any desperate signs of an
economic reversal in China."