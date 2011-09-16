European car market grows 7.8 pct in August -VDA

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 European new car
registrations increased 7.8 percent in August to 787,500
vehicles as all major markets found themselves growing at the
same time for the first month in over a year, data showed on
Friday.
"Even without Germany, the number of registrations would
have been 4 percent higher than last year," the German
automotive industry association VDA said in a statement,
referring to the 18 percent growth rate posted in its domestic
market.
Year-to-date new car registrations slid 1.1 percent to 9.19
million vehicles in the EU and European Free Trade Area (EFTA).
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)