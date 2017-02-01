China-backed electric vehicle startup Faraday scales back U.S. plans

| DETROIT/BEIJING
DETROIT/BEIJING Feb 1 Electric luxury car
startup Faraday Future, one of several Chinese-funded companies
taking aim at Elon Musk's Tesla Inc, is throttling back
on plans to build vehicles in the United States, the company and
public officials said.
Faraday, an affiliate of Beijing-based Leshi Internet
Information and Technology Corp, has also pared its
planned product portfolio down from seven to two vehicles,
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the company's
plans.
Faraday will build a much smaller auto assembly facility
than originally planned in North Las Vegas, Nevada, a city
official said late on Tuesday.
North Las Vegas city manager Qiong Liu said Faraday told the
city it will build a 650,000-square-foot (60,390-square-meter)
facility, beginning later this year, on the site of a plant
originally planned to take up 3 million square feet.
The downsizing follows an acknowledgment last fall by the
company's founder, Chinese tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting, that
his global operations were overextended. Former
Faraday executives have said the company struggled with cash
flow issues almost from its inception.
At least a dozen key U.S. executives have departed Faraday
in the last nine months, according to the company and several of
those executives.
In a statement, Faraday said it still plans to eventually
construct the larger plant, but gave no timetable.
Faraday is still hiring contractors to begin building the
factory shell, according to a source familiar with the plans,
but there is no firm date for completion.
"We remain committed to the State of Nevada and are
continuing our $1 billion investment in the region over the next
few years," Faraday said in the statement.
Faraday announced plans in December 2015 to build its first
auto factory in Nevada, with an annual capacity of 150,000 and a
planned opening in late 2017. Documents submitted to the state
showed a planned investment of $1.3 billion.
Documents prepared for Chinese investors in early 2016 by
Faraday's finance team and not previously made public show the
company was pitching a $1 billion convertible bond offering,
saying it planned to build a range of seven electric vehicles,
from an ultra-luxury flagship to a tiny commuter car.
Now, the company has scaled back its initial product
portfolio to just two models -- the FF 91 flagship unveiled in
early January and a slightly smaller, less expensive crossover
designated FF 81 and aimed at the Tesla Model X, people familiar
with the company's plans told Reuters.
A source familiar with the company's thinking said the
smaller Nevada plant likely will be set up to build fewer than
10,000 cars a year and may not open until 2019.
Faraday's change of plans comes after Jia secured a $2.2
billion infusion for his cash-strapped properties, including
Faraday's sister company LeEco, from Sunac China Holdings
.
Two sources said future production of most Faraday vehicles,
and companion models for Chinese sister brand LeSee, likely will
be centered in China's Zhejiang province, which has agreed to
heavily subsidize construction of a new assembly plant with a
450,000 vehicle capacity that could open in 2019.
Faraday stopped work on the Nevada plant last fall. Nevada's
state treasurer Dan Schwartz told Reuters a $75 million
performance bond required from Faraday before the state issued
bonds for infrastructure development at the factory site has not
materialized.
Several Faraday suppliers, including seat supplier Futuris
and media provider Mill Group, have sued the company for
non-payment, according to court records.
Jia planned to follow Faraday's 2016 convertible bond
offering in China with a Series A venture capital raise in late
2017, then shift to debt financing from U.S. investors in 2018,
according to one of the documents.
The ultimate goal was an initial public offering in 2020,
when Faraday expected to be building a million vehicles a year
in the United States and China, and its projected market value
would be about three times the current size of Tesla.
