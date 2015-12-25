Ferrari recalls 185 California T vehicles due to fuel leak risk

Dec 25 Ferrari North America Inc., a division of
Ferrari NV, is recalling some 2016 California T
vehicles due to the risk of a fuel leak in the engine
compartment, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation
(DOT) notice on Friday.
The recall, which began on Dec. 14, affects up to 185
vehicles manufactured between Sept. 8 and Nov. 11, 2015.
The higher risk of a leak, which increases the chances of
fire, was the result of a manufacturing defect in a part
provided by a supplier, according to a filing with the National
Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the
DOT.
The move comes after Ferrari, owned by Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, recalled upwards of 800 cars in the
United States to fix a problem with its Takata airbags over the
summer.
Ferrari issued a stop sale notice to dealers of the 2016
model California T, which has a list price of just over $167,000
according to The Car Guide, on Nov. 23, filings show. Dealers
will replace the line free of charge, the notice read.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Alan Crosby)