Fiat Chrysler CEO ordered to give deposition in Jeep fire lawsuit -WSJ

Nov 15 A judge has ordered Sergio Marchionne,
chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, to give a deposition in a Georgia lawsuit involving a
4-year-old boy killed in a Jeep fuel-tank fire, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
According to a civil suit filed by the boy's family two
years ago, he died while sitting in the rear seat of a 1999 Jeep
Grand Cherokee which was hit from behind, it said. The Jeep's
fuel tank ruptured, and fire engulfed the back of the car.
"Judge J. Kevin Chason of the Superior Court of Decatur
County Georgia denied Fiat Chrysler's request to exclude the CEO
from out-of-court testimony in a court filing Friday and has
ordered the company make Mr. Marchionne available for a
videotaped, under-oath deposition," the Journal said.
In June 2013, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and Chrysler announced the recall of 1.56 million
Jeep SUVs with rear fuel tanks because of an increased risk of
fire in the event of a rear-end crash. The agency had counted 51
deaths related to the issue. Affected vehicles were model years
2002-2007 Jeep Liberty and 1993-1998 Grand Cherokee.
The Journal said the company declined to comment on the
lawsuit. A Fiat Chrysler spokesman reiterated the company's
position that the Jeeps are safe and not defective, the paper
added.
Jeb Butler, an Atlanta-based attorney representing the
family in the lawsuit, said the deposition will take place in a
few months, the Journal said. A trial date for the lawsuit is
set for March 2015.
(Writing by Mohammad Zargham, Editing by Franklin Paul)