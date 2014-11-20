UPDATE 2-U.S. regulator to Chrysler's Marchionne: get act in gear on Jeep recall

(Adds Chrysler reaction, paragraphs 6-10)
By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. government safety
regulators on Thursday told Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne that the company "have to get their act in
gear" to speed up repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a
heightened fire risk.
David Friedman, deputy director of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, was asked by reporters if he was
satisfied with Chrysler's performance in adding trailer hitches
to affected Jeep SUVs to protect them in lower speed rear-end
crashes.
"No. In fact, this morning I sent a letter to the chairman
and CEO of Chrysler telling them they have to get their act in
gear. They have to make sure they're getting those parts in the
hands of consumers," Friedman said.
Chrysler is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
. Marchionne is chairman and CEO of Chrysler Group as
well as CEO of Fiat Chrysler.
Earlier this month, Chrysler said it was intensifying its
effort to reach owners of the 1.56 million older model recalled
Jeep SUVs because so few were bringing them in to dealerships to
have the trailer hitch assemblies installed.
Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne on Thursday said the company
has again stepped up its efforts to reach owners. Only about
137,000 of the 1.56 million owners have shown up at dealers to
have trailer hitch assemblies installed, Mayne said.
As of Thursday, the Chrysler spokesman said, the company has
488,000 trailer hitch assemblies in stock.
Still, on Thursday, Friedman of NHTSA said, "They've told
us they have nearly 400,000 parts and yet we're getting
complaints from consumers saying the dealers are telling them
there aren't any parts. Something is wrong there."
Chrysler is committed to the safety of drivers and
passengers in its products, the spokesman said.
"Chrysler Group leads the industry with a recall-repair
completion rate of nearly 80 percent. The industrywide average
is approximately 70 percent," Mayne said.
After initially resisting NHTSA's requests for a recall,
Chrysler in June 2013 announced the recall of 1.56 million Jeep
SUVs. They were the model years 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty and
1993-1998 Grand Cherokee, with rear fuel tanks.
