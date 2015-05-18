UPDATE 3-U.S. regulators turn up heat on Fiat Chrysler recalls

(Adds detail on recall completion rates by Chrysler and
competitors)
By David Morgan and Paul Lienert
May 18 The Obama administration on Monday
escalated a running regulatory battle with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV, saying it could impose "multiple penalties" on
the automaker and order a public hearing to examine FCA's
handling of 20 recalls affecting more than 10 million vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Fiat
Chrysler could face up to $700 million in
fines and be required to buy back or replace vehicles if
regulators find evidence that it failed in its legal recall
obligations.
A public hearing would be the broadest the agency has held
to date and follows what NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind
described as frustrated attempts by the agency to get Fiat
Chrysler's U.S. unit, FCA US LLC, to move more aggressively to
correct defects linked to fires, loss of control, unintended air
bag deployments and fuel leaks.
"We need to determine if there's a pattern here that
presents a significant safety hazard," he said.
FCA's U.S. arm said in a statement that it would cooperate
fully with NHTSA. But the automaker said its average recall
completion rate exceeds the industry average and that all recall
campaigns are conducted in consultation with NHTSA.
The FCA recalls earmarked for scrutiny involve a range of
Chrysler models that date back to 1993, including Jeep Grand
Cherokee sport utility vehicles, Dodge Ram pickups, and Chrysler
Town and Country minivans. Various versions of the Grand
Cherokee, one of Fiat Chrysler's most popular and profitable
models, are included in eight of the 20 recalls.
One of the campaigns cited by NHTSA was the 2013 recall of
nearly 1.6 million Jeep vehicles equipped with fuel tanks that
could rupture and cause a fire. Chrysler last month told the
agency that it had repaired about 21 percent of those vehicles.
In comparison, General Motors Co reported a
completion rate of about 11 percent on more than 5 million cars
recalled last year for faulty ignition switches, while Honda
Motor Co had a completion rate of about 15 percent on
more than 5 million cars recalled last year because air bag
inflators could rupture, according to documents filed with
NHTSA.
Rosekind on Monday declined to say whether NHTSA would
reopen an investigation into the fuel tanks of 1999 to 2004 Jeep
Grand Cherokees. A 1999 model was cited in a $150 million court
verdict against the automaker in the death of a four-year-old
boy in a fiery crash. Fiat Chrysler has asked for a new trial.
Those vehicles were part of an earlier NHTSA investigation
of more than 5 million Jeeps that resulted in a narrower 2013
recall.
Rosekind said NHTSA asked Fiat Chrysler last November to
move more aggressively to install more trailer hitches on the
recalled Jeeps but expressed disappointment at the automaker's
repair rates.
FCA said it fixed 133,791 of those Jeeps in the first
quarter and 126,075 in the previous quarter, bringing the
completion rate to 21 percent, or 320,665 vehicles.
FCA told the NHTSA last month that another 536,951 Jeeps in
that recall could not be repaired because they were no longer
registered or their owners could not be reached.
