UAW locals compact Fiat Chrysler voting to 2 days

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 12 All 40,000 union members at Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles U.S. will vote on a proposed new contract
on Oct. 20 and 21, rather than stretch the balloting over more
than a week as was done in the recent failed vote, the United
Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday.
UAW President Dennis Williams indicated on Friday, when the
union sent the tentative four-year contact to rank-and-file
voting, that he wanted to give members more time to digest the
new deal before voting.
On Oct. 1, Fiat Chrysler UAW members rejected by a nearly
2-to-1 margin a four-year agreement reached by company and union
negotiators in mid-September.
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst with the Center for
Automotive Research, said the move to condense the voting period
is smart.
"All of the locals get the same amount of time to dig into
the agreement," Dziczek said after the UAW confirmed on Facebook
that voting will take place over two days next week. "They get
to see what's changed, and ask questions."
Allowing more time before holding a vote and compacting the
days to vote may be how the UAW handles future votes, but only
time will tell, she said.
In past votes, local union halls voting early influenced
those voting as much as a week later, Dziczek said.
The new deal calls for an eight-year path from hiring to top
UAW pay, which will be about $30 per hour at the end of the
proposed four-year contact in 2019. Before 2007, it generally
took three years for a unionized worker at a major U.S. auto
manufacturer to go from first day on the job to top pay.
The new contract would end a two-tier pay system but will
retain a sizeable gap between recent hires and more experienced
veteran workers.
Prior to one year of experience, a new hire will make $17
an hour, and progress to top pay over eight years, getting
raises that start at $1 an hour annually and go to $2 an hour
annually near the top of the pay scale.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)