CORRECTED-U.S. Energy Department takes $21 mln from Fisker for loan

(In April 22 story, corrects headline to show that DOE seized
$21 million from Fisker, not that Fisker voluntarily repaid the
amount)
April 22 The U.S. Department of Energy recovered
$21 million cash from struggling green car company Fisker
Automotive that will go toward repaying nearly $200 million in
loans extended under a U.S. program to spur advanced vehicle
development.
The DOE recouped the cash on April 11, DOE spokeswoman Aoife
McCarthy said in a statement. Fisker owes the U.S. government
about $192 million of the $529 million loan it received from the
DOE in 2009.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)