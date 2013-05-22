UPDATE 1-Bob Lutz, Chinese parts maker offer $20 mln for Fisker -sources

DETROIT May 22 China's largest auto parts maker
and a boutique car company led by former General Motors Co
executive Bob Lutz have offered $20 million to buy
"green" carmaker Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Wanxiang and VL Automotive are looking to buy Fisker, which
has not built a car since July, through a prepackaged bankruptcy
deal. A separate team of investors is looking to buy out the
U.S. Department of Energy's position in Fisker.
A spokesman for VL Automotive declined to comment. Pin Ni,
president of Wanxiang's U.S. division, and representatives for
Fisker were not immediately available to comment.
Since 2007, Fisker has raised $1.2 billion in private funds
and owes the DOE about $171 million in loans.