UPDATE 2-Flood impact on Honda spreads, Toyota slowly recovers

* Honda production affected on four continents
* Toyota to resume planned overtime in North America
* Toyota curbs in Asia, South Africa to extend past Nov 14
* Auto stocks fall, along with broader Tokyo market
(Adds Toyota CEO comment, update from Toyota)
By Chang-Ran Kim, Asia autos correspondent
TOKYO, Nov 10 The impact of Thailand's floods on
Honda Motor Co extended to a fourth continent even as
Toyota Motor Corp showed further signs of recovery from
the disaster.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century have hit Honda the
hardest among Japanese automakers, with its 240,000-cars-a-year
plant and about 35 of its tier-one suppliers under water.
A spokesman for Japan's third-biggest automaker said on
Thursday the company had started to cut output in Brazil this
week following a reduction at its factory in Britain from Oct.
31.
The floods inundated hundreds of parts suppliers, forcing
many automakers to halt work in the country and reduce output
elsewhere.
Japanese automakers, which dominate the southeast Asian
market, were hit just as they were beginning to work extra hours
and days to make up for massive production losses after the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Honda's production in North America would be affected for
several more weeks, the company said on Tuesday.
It had previously announced that production at several Asian
factories, including Japan from this week, would also be
lowered.
Honda has not disclosed how much production has been cut.
Both Toyota and Honda have withdrawn their profit forecasts for
the year to March, citing uncertainty about production.
REDUCED LEVELS
Toyota President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday his company
was still examining the right timing for a full resumption of
production in Thailand, after a decision a day earlier to
restart partial operations at its three factories in the country
on Nov. 21.
Toyota also said on Thursday it would continue
production at reduced levels in Asian countries excluding
Thailand and in Sough Africa next week.
Japan's biggest automaker said its North American plants
would bring back planned overtime, which had been postponed
because of the floods, from Nov. 14, and its Indiana and
Canadian factories will operate on Saturday, Nov. 19, as
originally scheduled.
Thailand's disasters have hit automakers in varying degrees.
Nissan Motor Co, Japan's No.2 vehicle maker, has
said lost output would amount to 60,000 vehicles at most, with a
partial restart planned in Thailand from Nov. 14.
A Thai joint venture between Mazda Motor Co and
Ford Motor Co, as well as Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
local factory, are also set to resume work next week.
Shares of Japanese automakers fell in a broad decline in
Tokyo on Thursday. Toyota, Honda and Nissan lost 1.7 percent,
3.2 percent and 3.6 percent respectively. The Topix
index shed 2.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada in Nagoya; Editing by
Matt Driskill and David Holmes)