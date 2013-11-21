Ford pours $150 mln in Buffalo stamping plant, adds 350 jobs

DETROIT Nov 21 Ford Motor Co said on
Thursday that it will spend $150 million to upgrade and expand
its Buffalo, New York, stamping plant, which makes doors, hoods
and other parts for several models including the Edge crossover
and Focus compact car.
The second-largest U.S. automaker will also add 350 jobs,
increasing the size of the factory's workforce by 54 percent,
and add a third shift in the plant's press room.
The announcement comes days after Ford showcased a concept
version of the new Edge, which Ford plans to sell in China and
Europe, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The new and upgraded equipment will increase the plant's
ability to make hoods, doors and fenders. Ford is also adding
more than 500 new dies, or devices used to cut and shape
material, and a new blanketing line.
The new jobs are a mixture of new hires as well as workers
coming back from temporary leave and transferred from other
plants, the company said.