UPDATE 1-Ford to slash mileage rating on C-Max hybrid

By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Aug 15 Ford Motor Co will lower
the advertised fuel economy ratings on its C-Max hybrid by up to
seven miles per gallon, the company said Thursday, following
complaints from consumers and industry experts that the model's
actual mileage fell short of claims.
Because the issue of discrepancies between advertised EPA
mileage ratings and real-word mileage affects a number of
manufacturers, especially of hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles,
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it
planned to update its fuel-economy labeling regulations, in part
to address those issues.
The EPA said the 2013 Ford C-Max would be relabeled under
its new ratings system, to reflect estimated fuel economy of 40
miles per gallon on the highway, 45 mpg in the city and 43 mpg
combined. Previously, the C-Max was rated at 47 mpg highway,
city and combined.
Ford said it will send checks to C-Max customers to make up
the difference in fuel costs - $550 to owners and $325 to
lessees.
The EPA said it tested the C-Max after receiving consumer
complaints that the vehicle did not achieve the label values of
47 mpg.
The move is a blow to the second-largest U.S. automaker,
which has touted its superior fuel efficiency and been vocal in
its desire to overtake Toyota Motor Corp as the leader
of the U.S. hybrid segment.
But Ford's dilemma has implications for other manufacturers
of hybrid vehicles, many of which have a reputation for falling
well short of their advertised mileage.
Ford's announcement comes roughly 10 months after an EPA
investigation showed that both Hyundai Motor Co and
its affiliate Kia Motors Corp overstated their fuel
economy by at least a mile per gallon.
General Motors, which sells a variety of hybrid vehicles,
including the Chevrolet Volt, on Thursday said it will "work
closely with the EPA on an improved process that can help
deliver consumers reliable information backed by data."
Consumer Reports magazine said last year that the Ford C-Max
and Fusion hybrids fell about 20 percent short of their promised
fuel economy in road tests.
The automaker has faced several class action lawsuits that
allege it overstated the gas mileage on its hybrids. Last month,
it offered a free software update to boost the C-Max and Fusion
hybrids' real-world economy.
Ford engineering boss Raj Nair said Thursday that under EPA
rules the C-Max previously was lumped in the same family as the
Fusion Hybrid, so both shared the 47 mpg rating. The 2014 C-Max,
which is being tested separately, will received some hardware
upgrades to improve its mileage.
The EPA on its website says its fuel-economy tests are
"designed to reflect 'typical' driving conditions and driver
behavior," but that its ratings "may not accurately predict" a
vehicle's real-world mileage.