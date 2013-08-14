Ford aims for higher spending, dividend boost by mid-decade

DETROIT Aug 14 Ford Motor Co on Wednesday laid out a more ambitious mid-decade plan that includes a 25 percent increase in projected capital spending, to take advantage of growing automotive demand worldwide, as well as the possibility of a higher dividend.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker expects capital expenditures to be around $7.5 billion by mid-decade, up from its previous aim of $6 billion, Ford said in an investor presentation.

Ford also plans to return more capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend that would increase with the company's earnings and could be sustained even during an economic downturn.