版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 05:53 BJT

Ford CEO Mulally gets $13.8 mln in stock for 2013 performance

DETROIT, March 6 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally was awarded performance bonuses worth $13.8 million for 2013, the No. 2 U.S. automaker disclosed to U.S. regulators on Thursday.

The amount Mulally makes from the restricted stock he received depends on its value on the day he sells it. The shares were worth $13.83 million based on Thursday's closing price of $15.67.

Mulally now owns Ford common stock worth $96.9 million at Thursday's closing price.

His 2013 restricted stock award is 882,352 shares that convert to common stock on March 4, 2016, according to a Ford filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐