UPDATE 1-Ford CEO not going to Microsoft, to stay at Ford through 2014

DETROIT Jan 7 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Alan Mulally will not take a job at software giant
Microsoft Corp and will remain at the U.S. automaker
through at least this year, according to the Associated Press.
A person close to the matter told Reuters Mulally is no
longer under consideration for the top job at Microsoft.
Mulally, in an interview with the AP, said he wants to end
the Microsoft speculation "because I have no other plans to do
anything other than serve Ford."
When the AP asked whether his comments should end concerns
from investors about his exit, Mulally said: "You don't have to
worry about me leaving."
Ford spokesman Jay Cooney confirmed the comments. After news
of the interview, Ford shares rose 1.3 percent in extended
trade, while Microsoft shares fell 1.1 percent.
Several prominent Microsoft investors had campaigned behind
the scenes for Mulally to succeed Microsoft's retiring CEO Steve
Ballmer. But Mulally's candidacy for the job attracted
considerable media attention that overshadowed Ford's
product-related announcements, such as the roll-out of the new
Mustang.
This frustrated Ford's board of directors, people familiar
with the matter said.