Ford CEO pay down 29 pct as company falls short of key targets

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
DEARBORN, Mich., March 15 Ford Motor Co said on Friday that Chief Executive Alan Mulally's pay package dropped 29 percent last year to nearly $21 million as the company fell short of its profit, cash flow and market share targets.
The 67-year-old executive, who has led Ford since 2006, got $2 million in salary and nearly $4 million in cash bonuses, the company said in its annual proxy filing.
Mulally's overall package in 2011 was $29.5 million, which included a one-time stock grant that the board awarded for his role in reducing the number of Ford's vehicle platforms, a move that could cut costs and complexity.
In 2012 Ford achieved an investment grade credit rating from two ratings agencies, allowing the company to reclaim assets that it mortgaged to pay for its financial turnaround.
But Ford also had its stumbles, particularly in Europe, where the company lost $1.8 billion in 2012 as a punishing downturn hurt industry auto sales in the region.
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
* On March 31, co's unit, others entered into formal amendment to amended and restated agreement of agreement dated November 17, 2014