CORRECTED-Ford CEO Mulally's compensation in 2013 rose 10.7 pct

DEARBORN, Mich., March 28 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally got a 10.7 percent raise in his 2013 compensation at $23.2 million, based in part on bonuses related to his own and the company's performance, the company said on Friday.

Mulally, who reportedly considered a move to become the chief of Microsoft Corp until several months ago, and fellow top executives surpassed annual objectives, allowing his bonus to increase to $5.9 million from $3.95 million in 2012.

Ford's pre-tax profit in 2013 was $8.6 billion, one of the best annual results in company history, and net income was $7.2 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)