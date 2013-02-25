U.S. NHTSA probes 725,000 Ford vehicles for engine flaw

Feb 25 Federal safety investigators are probing
725,000 Ford Motor Co sedans and crossover vehicles after
receiving reports of possible fuel system problems that could
cause a sudden loss of engine power.
The vehicles under investigation are the Ford Fusion and
Mercury Milan sedans and Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner
crossovers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
"Consumers have reported incidents of electronic throttle
body failure while driving, resulting in sudden reduction of
engine power," the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI)
said.
Ford said on Monday it is "cooperating fully with the
government on this investigation."
NHTSA's initial report on the investigation said ODI had
received 123 complaints and that Ford had received 1,472
complaints. NHTSA also said 27,505 warranty claims had been
filed relating to "repair or replacement of the subject
component."
The electronic throttle body is part of the engine's fuel
delivery system.