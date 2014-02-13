Ford to build upcoming global Edge near Toronto

DETROIT Feb 13 Ford Motor Co will build its redesigned Edge midsize crossover at its Oakville Assembly plant near Toronto, the second-largest U.S. automaker announced on Thursday.

The Edge will be exported to more than 60 countries from Oakville, where Ford builds the current Edge as well as three other crossover models, the Ford Flex, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln MKT.

In September, Ford said it would invest C$700 million to expand the Oakville factory and preserve more than 2,800 jobs.

Ford showed a concept version of the Edge at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year. That concept is on display at the Canadian International Auto Show.

The Edge was introduced in 2006 and remodeled four years later. Analysts expect the next version to debut in early 2015.

Crossovers, which are car-based sport-utility vehicles, boast a smoother ride and better fuel economy than traditional truck-based SUVs.

The Edge competes in what Ford calls the global utility segment, whose sales rose 13 percent last year. Outside North America, the utility segment's sales more than doubled in 2013 and are forecast to grow 30 percent in 2014, Ford said.