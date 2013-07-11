版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 06:06 BJT

Ford sees Europe 1.5 mln to 2 mln vehicle output overcapacity

DEARBORN, Michigan, July 11 Ford Motor Co's European chief Stephen Odell on Thursday said he estimates that the automotive industry in Europe is making 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles each year more than the present market's demand.

Odell told reporters at company headquarters that Ford is maintaining its forecast of 13.5 million vehicles in 19 Western Europe nations.

Ford's sales in those 19 markets for June will be 6.4 percent higher than a year ago, while the overall industry saw a drop of 6.6 percent in new vehicle sales.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐