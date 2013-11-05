CORRECTED-Ford shuffles exec team, names new design chief

(Corrects spelling of Tetreault's name in next to last
paragraph)
DETROIT Nov 5 Ford Motor Co on Wednesday
shuffled some of its management team, including naming a new
design chief.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said J Mays, group vice president
and head of design, is retiring after 33 years in the industry
and will be replaced by Motay Callum, who was named vice
president for design.
During his 16 years at Ford, Mays, 59, led the development
of Ford's global design, including the teams that developed the
look for the Fusion, Focus, Fiesta and Mustang cars and F-150
pickup trucks.
Mays joined Ford in 1997 as vice president of design and was
named group vice president in 2003.
"The bold and sophisticated design language that J Mays
pioneered will be visible for years to come in Ford vehicles and
the auto industry overall," Ford Chief Operating Officer Mark
Fields said in a statement.
Callum, 54, is currently executive director for design in
the Americas. In his new position, he will report to Raj Nair,
global product development chief, leading the design of all Ford
and Lincoln vehicles globally.
Since 2006, Callum has had overall responsibility for the
design of all cars and trucks designed in Ford's North and South
American studios and the new Lincoln products, including work on
the Fusion, Explorer, Mustang, EcoSport and Lincoln MKZ
vehicles. Prior to that, Callum led Mazda Motor Corp's
design team from 2001 to 2006.
Ford also said that North American manufacturing chief Jim
Tetreault was retiring after 25 years at Ford. He will be
replaced by Bruce Hettle.
Marty Mulloy, head of labor affairs, is also retiring after
34 years at Ford, and will be replaced by Bill Dirksen. Ford
also named Steven Armstrong president of Ford South America. He
had been head of the automaker's Brazil operations.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)