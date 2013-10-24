UPDATE 3-Ford sees European profit by 2015 as overhaul picks up speed

By Deepa Seetharaman and Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 24 Ford Motor Co boosted its
full-year global profit outlook on Thursday as its European
picture brightened and stronger overseas demand sparked
better-than-expected third-quarter results.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker now expects 2013 pretax profit to
top last year's $8 billion and losses in Europe to be less than
they were in 2012. Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said Ford
sees the European unit being profitable in 2015.
Ford's ongoing overhaul in Europe has borrowed heavily from
Chief Executive Alan Mulally's strategy that led to Ford's North
American renaissance. Executives had forecast a return to
breakeven in Europe by mid-decade.
"The team is actually doing a better job, even than what we
had expected in terms of driving forward this transformation
plan" in Europe, Shanks said on a conference call. "This still
leaves us firmly on track, maybe more firmly on track, to a
profit, not breakeven, but a profit by 2015."
Ford said previously its global profit would be equal to
that of 2012 and losses in Europe would be about $1.8 billion.
Ford's third-quarter net income fell by a little more than
one-fifth to $1.27 billion, or 31 cents per share, due to nearly
$500 million in special charges, including $250 million spent on
restructuring Europe.
Excluding one-time items, Ford posted adjusted third quarter
earnings of 45 cents per share, 7 cents better than the average
estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Also during the call, Mulally said he would "be pleased" to
fulfill his commitment to stay at Ford until at least the end of
2014. Whether he leaves earlier than planned has been the
subject of much debate over the last two months.
He has been considered as a CEO candidate at Microsoft Corp
, Ford's partner on its Sync and MyFord Touch vehicle
infotainment systems.
During the call, Mulally declined to say whether he has been
in touch with Microsoft about the job. Microsoft CEO Steve
Ballmer said in August he plans to retire within 12 months.
Ford shares rose 1.3 percent to $17.75 in mid-day trading on
the New York Stock Exchange. They hit a session high of $18, the
best since late January 2011.
OVERSEAS LIFTS FORD PROFIT
The third quarter marked the first time in more than two
years that Ford reported a combined profit in its three overseas
operations: Asia Pacific and Africa, Europe and South America.
Ford narrowed its losses in Europe to $228 million in the
quarter from $468 million a year ago. The performance trounced
Wall Street estimates of losses exceeding $400 million.
In South America, the automaker had a pretax profit of $159
million, up sharply from $9 million last year. In Asia Pacific
and Africa, Ford earned $126 million, nearly triple last year.
During the first nine months of 2013, Ford lost $1 billion
in Europe and spent $400 million to restructure those
operations. Ford closed two U.K. factories in July and plans to
shutter its plant in Genk, Belgium, by the end of next year.
Ford's vehicle prices stabilized in Europe in the third
quarter and overall auto sales in Europe may see "very, very
modest growth" in the near term, Shanks said.
Still, the broader European recovery remains patchy, with
some Ford rivals reporting lower vehicle prices, Shanks said.
French carmaker Renault reported a 3.2 percent drop in
third-quarter revenue on Thursday, while Daimler raised its
fourth-quarter profit outlook.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas projected that Ford would
reach near-breakeven in Europe next year. As a result, analysts
may boost their 2014 earnings-per-share outlook - now currently
at $1.79 - to $2.00 or more, he said in a research note.
Ford reported a North American pretax profit of $2.3 billion
in the quarter, little changed from last year, despite stronger
sales of pickup trucks. North American margins were 10.6 percent
in the quarter, roughly on par with 10.7 percent during the
first nine months of the year.
Ford executives said during the call that the margins were
pinched in the quarter because Ford spent more on engineering.
The automaker also faced higher compensation costs and sold more
cars and small utilities like the Fusion mid-size sedan that
have lower margins than pickup trucks.
During the third quarter, F-Series truck sales rose 18.1
percent, according to Kelley Blue Book. The F-series trucks and
SUV derivatives such as the Expedition account for more than 90
percent of Ford's global profit, according to Morgan Stanley.