Ford says truck sales growing three times U.S. industry

DETROIT May 1 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that the pickup truck segment was growing at almost three times the rate of the overall U.S. auto industry this year, as the U.S. housing sector gains strength.

In April, the small car segment made up a slightly smaller piece of the overall U.S. auto market compared to April 2012.

The second-largest U.S. automaker also projected that the industry's annual U.S. auto sales rate in April was in the mid-15 million range, including medium and heavy trucks.