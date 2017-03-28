版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

Trump touts expected Ford announcement on plant investments

WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump touted Ford Motor Co's expected announcement later on Tuesday about investments and jobs at its U.S. plants, saying the automaker would be making a major investment in three Michigan facilities.

Trump said in a tweet that the anticipated announcement showed "car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS!JOBS!JOBS!" It was not immediately clear, though, whether Ford was taking new steps or acting on previously planned or announced investments.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
