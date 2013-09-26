Ford buys small software startup to bolster 'connected car' offerings

| DETROIT, Sept 26
DETROIT, Sept 26 Ford Motor Co has bought
a five-year-old software company for less than $10 million in a
move the No. 2 U.S. automaker hopes will beef up its in-car
connectivity that is critical to winning over younger, more
affluent buyers.
The acquisition of Ferndale, Michigan-based Livio will also
help promote the automaker's method of connecting smartphones
with the vehicle as an industry standard, which will help speed
the pace of app development, Ford said on Thursday.
"With the acquisition, Livio now has the ability to advocate
Ford's contribution of SmartDevice Link as a standard," Paul
Mascarenas, Ford's chief technology officer, told reporters.
"That, I think, is a big opportunity."
The deal comes ahead of an expected boom in cars that can
connect with drivers' smartphones. Ford expects sales of such
cars to grow to 21 million by 2018, up from 2 million in 2012.
Ford will keep the Livio name and the 11-person firm will
operate as a wholly owned Ford subsidiary. Livio will report to
Ford's electrical and electronics systems engineering division.
Livio, founded by now 31-year-old Jake Sigal, will continue
to assist its existing customers, which include other
automakers, suppliers and third-party software developers.
The deal with Livio marks Ford's first acquisition of a
technology company in about 13 years, Mascarenas said.
In October 2000, Ford entered a joint venture with Qualcomm
Inc dubbed Wingcast that allowed drivers to issue voice
commands to operate the car radio or phones. That venture shut
down almost two years later.