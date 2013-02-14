UPDATE 1-Ford promotes family heir to senior executive role

By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Feb 14 Ford Motor Co said it will
promote Elena Ford to a newly created senior executive position,
the first time in nearly two decades that a Ford family member
has been elevated to the company's senior ranks.
Elena Ford, great-great-granddaughter of company founder
Henry Ford, will lead a new group charged with improving global
dealer standards for the No. 2 U.S. automaker, the company said
on Thursday.
The move, effective March 1, will make her one of two Ford
family members holding spots on the company's roster of
corporate officers, along with Executive Chairman Bill Ford.
Ford family members own Class B shares in the automaker that
control 40 percent of the vote.
The elevation of Elena Ford, 46, is the first time a Ford
heir has been promoted to a top role at the automaker since
1994, when Bill Ford was named head of the commercial truck
division.
She has been global director of marketing for the past four
years, reporting to Jim Farley, Ford's head of global marketing.
She will continue to report to Farley.
Also on Thursday, the automaker said Ray Day was being
elevated to group vice president of communications, also
effective March 1.
The Ford family's faith in Chief Executive Alan Mulally's
2006 turnaround strategy allowed the automaker to ride out the
financial crisis three years later. As a result, Ford did not
need the federal bailouts required by its U.S. rivals General
Motors Co and Chrysler.
Ford now faces a number of challenges, including persistent
weakness in Europe, trying to gain market share in the crowded
China market, and overhauling its Lincoln brand.
Elena Ford's new role comes as the automaker overhauls its
dealership standards for its upscale Lincoln brand in the United
States and builds a new network from scratch in China.