Ford aims to make its factories more flexible, efficient

DEARBORN, Michigan Oct 7 Ford Motor Co is
expanding its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets and
overhauling its production methods to give it more flexibility
and reduce plant downtime, company executives said Monday.
A global expansion that began in 2011 will see the addition
by 2015 of new assembly plants in China and India, as well as
new powertrain plants in Brazil, China, India and Russia, Ford
officials said here at a ceremony marking the centennial of
Henry Ford's moving assembly line.
The automaker also said it is reducing the number of global
vehicle platforms to nine from 15 by 2017, and plans to build an
average of four different vehicles per plant in a bid to improve
efficiency, reduce cost and respond more quickly to changing
consumer tastes.
Ford aims to further improve its manufacturing flexibility
and speed by adopting such advanced techniques as 3D printing of
prototype parts.
In a statement, Ford said 90 percent of its global factories
by 2017 will run virtually around the clock on three shifts a
day, boosting production run time by more than 30 percent.