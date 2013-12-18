Ford CFO does not expect COO Fields to replace CEO Mulally in '14

NEW YORK Dec 18 Ford Motor Co's Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said on Wednesday that he does not expect Chief Executive Alan Mulally to be succeeded by his second-in-command in 2014.

Sources have said for months that Mulally, 68, is on the short list to be named the new head of giant software company Microsoft Corp.

But Shanks said on the sidelines of a meeting in New York to announce the company's 2014 forecast that Mulally is "still engaged" in company operations.

Shanks added he does not expect Mark Fields, Ford's chief operating officer, to replace Mulally next year.