Ford sees US 16 mln annualized auto sales rate, including big trucks

DETROIT, April 1 Ford Motor Co said it
expects U.S. auto sales to be 16.0 million vehicles at an
annualized rate in March, slightly less than the estimate in a
poll of analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Ford included medium and heavy trucks in its forecast, which
accounts for about 300,000 vehicles annually. The average
forecast of 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was for 15.8
million vehicles on an annualized basis, not including the
trucks.
Ford's March U.S. sales rose 3 percent to 244,167 vehicles.
