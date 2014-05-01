版本:
Mulally to leave Ford board, says not decided on future

| DEARBORN, Mich.

DEARBORN, Mich. May 1 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally, whose retirement is effective July 1, said he would also leave the company's board but has not decided on his future plans.

Mulally, 68, made his comments during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to announce his departure and the rise of Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields to CEO.

Fields, 53, said he would make his primary focus the continuation of the "One Ford" plan established by Mulally. That plan calls for sharing of engineering and design of vehicles around the globe to improve quality and cut costs. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
