Mulally to leave Ford board, says not decided on future

DEARBORN, Mich. May 1 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Officer Alan Mulally, whose retirement is effective
July 1, said he would also leave the company's board but has not
decided on his future plans.
Mulally, 68, made his comments during a press conference at
the company's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to announce
his departure and the rise of Chief Operating Officer Mark
Fields to CEO.
Fields, 53, said he would make his primary focus the
continuation of the "One Ford" plan established by Mulally. That
plan calls for sharing of engineering and design of vehicles
around the globe to improve quality and cut costs.
