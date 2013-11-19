UPDATE 1-Ford to reveal all-new 2015 Mustang on Dec. 5

By Ben Klayman
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 Ford Motor Co will
unveil its next-generation 2015 Mustang on Dec. 5, in the first
complete overhaul of the car since 2005, the U.S. automaker said
on Tuesday.
The new Mustang, which marks its 50th anniversary next
spring, gets a more modern design, a more nimble chassis and
more efficient engines and transmissions, all intended to
broaden the car's appeal beyond its core American audience. The
2015 model is slated to go on sale next summer.
"We had a big decision to make about the execution of the
vehicle, but most of all we had a chance to globalize this
iconic vehicle," Ford global marketing chief Jim Farley told
reporters at an event held in conjunction with the Los Angeles
Auto Show.
The company first announced the timing of the preview in a
description of a video posted on its Ford Mustang YouTube
channel. ()
To help broaden the Mustang's appeal globally, Ford will
introduce the new design simultaneously at its headquarters in
Dearborn, Michigan, New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Shanghai
and Sydney.
Toward that end, Ford is spending hundreds of millions of
dollars on the redesign of the vehicle from the ground up,
sources previously said.
"It's an interesting time for us to launch Mustang and we
want to be relevant to the part of the U.S. customer base and
global customer base that hasn't thought of Ford first," Farley
said.
In the 15 days leading up to the debut, Ford is teaming up
with Facebook and Instagram to showcase the car by having
fans share photographic stories every day, including 15-second
videos by select users, about the car using the hashtag
#MustangInspires. Farley called social media the new platform
for the company to get its brand message to consumers.
In addition, the No. 2 U.S. automaker is using Instagram to
release the first image of the car to give fans a look at what
to expect next month, and partnering with Dreamworks to allow
the use of the Mustang in the movie, "Need for Speed," due out
in March 2014.
The original Mustang was introduced at the New York World's
Fair on April 17, 1964, to national fanfare. It was featured on
the covers of Time and Newsweek magazine, helping to cement the
reputation of Ford's then-sales boss, Lee Iacocca, and was
purchased by more than half a million customers in 1965, its
first full year on the market.
When it was last redesigned eight years ago, the Mustang
took a step backward in time, with a retro design that has
attracted fewer and fewer buyers. Sales last year totaled just
82,995 and were down another 8 percent through October.
The automaker has developed a new rear-wheel-drive platform
for the 2015 Mustang, which will ride on the same 107-inch
wheelbase as its predecessor but is expected to shed several
hundred pounds.
Ford is revamping the car's suspension, steering and brakes,
and upgrading engines and transmissions, with a new EcoBoost
turbocharged four-cylinder engine to be offered as an option.
The exterior sheet metal and the cabin have been completely
redesigned to give it a more modern look and feel, but the 2015
Mustang will have styling cues inspired by past Mustangs, the
sources said.