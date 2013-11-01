Ford recalls 2,600 Focus Electric cars for potential power loss

DETROIT Nov 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 2,618 Focus Electric cars because of potential loss of power to the wheels while driving.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said nearly all the cars from model years 2012 to 2014 were sold in the United States. A spokeswoman said there was one crash and no injuries related to the issue.

Ford said the issue is caused by software anomalies associated with the power control module and is accompanied by a "Stop Safely Now" warning in the instrument cluster. Should the issue occur, the car's braking and steering systems would continue to operate normally.

All the affected vehicles were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne from Sept. 15, 2011 to Aug. 8, 2013, Ford said. The recall affects 2,455 cars in the United States, with the rest in Canada and federalized territories.

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module, the company said.