Ford Focus electric car probed in U.S for stalling while driving

DETROIT, Sept 10 U.S. safety regulators are investigating incidents of stalling in Ford Motor Co Focus electric cars after receiving 12 consumer complaints.

The preliminary evaluation of the Focus electric cars from 2012 and 2013 model years was opened after 11 consumers alleged their vehicle shut down while driving, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 1,000 of the plug-in electric cars, launched last year, are included in the probe.

Half of the incidents occurred at speeds above 30 miles per hour, and all of the complaints were received within the past five months, according to NHTSA. No accidents or injuries were reported.

A Ford spokeswoman said the U.S. automaker is cooperating with NHTSA's probe.

A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.