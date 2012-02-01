UPDATE 1-French car sales down 21 percent in January

PARIS Feb 1 New car registrations in France fell 21 percent year-on-year in January, with Fiat , General Motors and Renault the worst hit as economic gloom and an incentives phase-out hit demand.

Some 147,143 cars were delivered in January, the CCFA automakers' association said on Wednesday, as GM sales tumbled 45 percent while Fiat and Renault dropped by a third.

The biggest decliners were automakers that had seen a rush of orders in late 2010 before the withdrawal of a government sales bonus which inflated deliveries a year ago.

"Those that benefited most (in January 2011) from the last cash-for-clunkers payouts are down sharply," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.

Beyond the subsidy whiplash, the fall in sales reflected tougher conditions for mass automakers locked in a price war for dwindling numbers of showroom visitors, Roudier said. "The first half is going to be difficult."

A 37 percent sales slump for the Renault brand led the group's 33 percent overall decline in French car registrations, while the no-frills Dacia badge fell 11 percent. Paris-based rival PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 27 percent.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, bucked the market contraction with an 18 percent sales gain powered by its recently updated Polo mini and Golf compact models.

France's overall light vehicle registrations tumbled 18 percent, the CCFA said, as commercial vans resisted the slump with a decline of just 2.5 percent.