UPDATE 1-French car sales down 21 percent in January

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
PARIS Feb 1 New car registrations in France fell 21 percent year-on-year in January, with Fiat , General Motors and Renault the worst hit as economic gloom and an incentives phase-out hit demand.
Some 147,143 cars were delivered in January, the CCFA automakers' association said on Wednesday, as GM sales tumbled 45 percent while Fiat and Renault dropped by a third.
The biggest decliners were automakers that had seen a rush of orders in late 2010 before the withdrawal of a government sales bonus which inflated deliveries a year ago.
"Those that benefited most (in January 2011) from the last cash-for-clunkers payouts are down sharply," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.
Beyond the subsidy whiplash, the fall in sales reflected tougher conditions for mass automakers locked in a price war for dwindling numbers of showroom visitors, Roudier said. "The first half is going to be difficult."
A 37 percent sales slump for the Renault brand led the group's 33 percent overall decline in French car registrations, while the no-frills Dacia badge fell 11 percent. Paris-based rival PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 27 percent.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, bucked the market contraction with an 18 percent sales gain powered by its recently updated Polo mini and Golf compact models.
France's overall light vehicle registrations tumbled 18 percent, the CCFA said, as commercial vans resisted the slump with a decline of just 2.5 percent.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.