US new car gas mileage up 20 pct since '07 -study

April 10 New cars and trucks sold in the United
States are getting an average of 24 miles per gallon of
gasoline, the highest ever, researchers at the University of
Michigan said on Tuesday.
The average fuel economy rating as shown by window stickers
on new vehicles bought in March - including pickup trucks, SUVs,
minivans and passenger cars - was 24.1 mpg, the researchers
found. That was up 20 percent from the average of 20 mpg in
October 2007, they said.
The university's Transportation Research Institute began
monthly updates on fuel economy four-and-a-half years ago.
The researchers also said that their index measuring
polluting greenhouse gas emissions per new vehicle has fallen by
17 percent since October 2007.
For more on fuel economy calculations by researchers Michael
Sivak and Brandon Schoettle, click:
www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_sales-weighted-mpg.html for fuel
economy