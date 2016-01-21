Honda to offer new fuel cell vehicle in California in 2016

Jan 21 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday
it will start selling its new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle in
California by year's end.
Honda is the latest automaker to bring a small number of
hydrogen powered vehicles to market amid increasing zero
emission vehicle mandates from California and other U.S. states.
The Japanese automaker made the announcement at the
Washington auto show, saying the next-generation Honda Clarity
Fuel Cell model will cost around $60,000 with a targeted monthly
lease under $500. Honda declined to say how many it planned to
sell.
The vehicle will go on sale in Japan in a few months and in
the United States by end of the year. It will initially only be
leased.
The vehicle's platform, or basic underpinings, will also be
used for a new plug-in hybrid electric car due by 2018. Honda
said it expects by 2020 that 20 percent of its U.S. vehicle
sales will be hybrids. It will sell its 2017 Accord hybrid later
this year.
One big issue for fuel cell vehicles is that there are only
a handful of hydrogen refueling stations.
Sales will begin at some dealerships in Los Angeles and
Orange counties, Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Honda did not offer details about planned sales elsewhere in the
United States.
Toyota Motor Corp began offering hydrogen fuel cell
vehicles in October in California. Hyundai Motor Co
has also leased fuel cell vehicles to about 100 U.S. customers.
Both offer leases of fuel cell vehicles for $499 a month.
Toyota has plans to sell 30,000 fuel cell vehicles globally
by 2020, ramping up from an expected 2,000 in 2016. Fuel cell
vehicles are a major component of the company's plans to curb
polluting emissions to nearly zero by 2050.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)