UPDATE 1-Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals

(Adds background on Geely, Volvo collaboration; other Chinese
automakers efforts to expand globally)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING Nov 8 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co said on Tuesday it is aiming to more than
double its annual vehicle sales to two million cars globally by
2020, riding growth in its Volvo brand and its new Lynk & Co
brand.
Geely said on its official Wechat micro-blog account that it
plans to launch more than 30 new or significantly redesigned
vehicle models and aims to become a top 10 global automaker by
volume by 2020.
Since its acquisition of Swedish luxury brand Volvo from
Ford Motor Co six years ago, Geely has taken a lead among
Chinese automakers seeking a foothold in the global market.
Geely Chairman Li Shufu and Volvo chief Hakan Samuelsson are
pursuing a strategy combining Volvo engineering with Chinese
capital and manufacturing.
State-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor and Great Wall
Motors Co among others are also looking at breaking into
advanced Western markets including the United States.
Buoyed by the fast-selling Geely GC9 and its crossover SUV
variants, which Geely developed with engineering help from
Volvo, sales of Geely cars, including those sold outside China,
have been growing faster than the company forecast at the outset
of this year.
Geely initially projected sales for 2016 at around 600,000
vehicles, but has revised its projection twice and is now
forecasting sales of about 700,000 vehicles.
"We should be able to sell one million cars next year," said
a Geely official who declined to be named because that figure is
not an official company forecast.
Until recently Geely executives have said their cars are not
ready for sale in markets such as Europe and the United States
dominated by global automakers like Daimler AG,
General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp.
Geely's latest moves indicate the company, controlled by
billionaire Li Shufu, is now emboldened to take on mature
markets.
Last month, Geely unveiled a new brand of cars called Lynk &
Co developed in part with Volvo. Geely is aiming Lynk at the
middle of the global market. Lynk cars will go on sale in China
next year and in Europe and the United States in 2018, the
company said.
Geely is expected to build Lynk-brand cars at a new joint
plant with Volvo in Taizhou, in eastern Zhejiang province.
The plant, operated by Volvo, is expected to start ramping up
production this quarter, and will produce compact cars based on
an "advanced" vehicle architecture called Compact Modular
Architecture (CMA) which the two companies developed together in
Sweden.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)