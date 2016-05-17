U.S. extends GM safety oversight for additional year

WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. auto safety regulators will oversee General Motors Co's decision-making about potential vehicle safety issues until May 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told the automaker in a letter made public on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker agreed to monthly meetings and enhanced oversight in 2014 and was fined $35 million by NHTSA over its delayed response to an ignition switch defect in millions of vehicles linked to 399 deaths and injuries. The agency in a Friday letter reviewed by Reuters exercised its right to extend the agreement for a third and final year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)