U.S. extends GM safety oversight for additional year

WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. auto safety regulators
will oversee General Motors Co's decision-making about potential
vehicle safety issues until May 2017, the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told the automaker in a
letter made public on Tuesday.
The Detroit automaker agreed to monthly meetings and
enhanced oversight in 2014 and was fined $35 million by NHTSA
over its delayed response to an ignition switch defect in
millions of vehicles linked to 399 deaths and injuries. The
agency in a Friday letter reviewed by Reuters exercised its
right to extend the agreement for a third and final year.
