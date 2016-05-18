GM to unveil plan to compensate owners on fuel economy claims

WASHINGTON May 18 General Motors Co is expected to announce plans to compensate about 130,000 individual U.S. owners of SUVs that had inflated fuel economy labels, sources briefed on the plans said on Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker said on Friday it was temporarily halting sales of about 60,000 new 2016 U.S. SUVs because the vehicles' window labels overstated their fuel efficiency. GM plans to compensate owners for the difference in miles per gallon and announce the program in the coming week, the sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)