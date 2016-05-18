GM to unveil plan to compensate owners on fuel economy claims

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 18 General Motors Co is expected to announce plans to compensate about 130,000 individual U.S. owners of SUVs that had inflated fuel economy labels, sources briefed on the plans said on Wednesday.
The Detroit automaker said on Friday it was temporarily halting sales of about 60,000 new 2016 U.S. SUVs because the vehicles' window labels overstated their fuel efficiency. GM plans to compensate owners for the difference in miles per gallon and announce the program in the coming week, the sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: