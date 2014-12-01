GM recalls 316,000 vehicles because of malfunctioning headlights

DETROIT Dec 1 General Motors Co will
recall 316,357 SUVs and sedans, mainly in North America, because
the low-beam headlights can stop working, the company said on
Monday.
Affected vehicles are the model years 2006-2009 Buick
LaCrosse sedans; 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy and
Buick Rainier SUVs; and 2006-2008 Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender
SUVs.
GM said it has not been able to confirm whether the loss of
lights has caused any accidents.
"If the headlamp driver module is not operating correctly,
the low-beam headlamps and daytime running lamps could
intermittently or permanently fail to illuminate. This condition
does not affect the high-beam headlamps, marker lamps, turn
signals, or fog lamps," GM said in an emailed statement.
GM said it has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration of the recall.
The newest recall brings to 30.4 million vehicles worldwide
and 26.85 million vehicles in the United States that GM has
recalled this year.
Of the 317,357 vehicles in the latest recall, 273,182 are
registered in the United States, with most of the rest in Canada
and Mexico, GM said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)