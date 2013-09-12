GM trots out new versions of its lucrative full-sized SUVs

By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 12 General Motors Co on
Thursday unveiled new versions of its Chevrolet and GMC
full-size SUVs in an effort to maintain the company's dominance
in this lucrative segment of the U.S. auto industry.
GM's Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and its GMC Yukon for the
2015 model year will hit U.S. dealers in the first quarter of
2014, company officials said.
The giant people movers and trailer haulers from GM make up
74 percent of the U.S. full-size SUV market, which also includes
the Ford Motor Co Expedition, the Nissan Motor Co
Armada, and the Toyota Motor Corp Sequoia.
"This is an important and profitable segment and we have set
the bar high," to keep that leadership, said Dan Ammann, GM
chief financial officer and executive vice president, in a
statement on Thursday.
GM unveiled the vehicles in simultaneous shows in New York,
Los Angeles and Dallas on Thursday.
In 2015, the Suburban turns 80-years-old, and GM says that
is the oldest model name still in production. This is the 12th
generation of the Chevy Suburban.
Jeff Luke, executive chief engineer for GM's trucks, said
that GM did not get as close as some had reported to cancelling
its full-size SUV line in 2008 when U.S. gasoline prices spiked
to record highs or in 2009 when the company went through
bankruptcy and reorganization. He said the reason for its
survival was because of a base of loyal customers in this
lucrative segment.
Luke said GM hopes to keep sales leadership with new SUV
models that have better aerodynamics, lower road noise, and
better fuel economy than its predecessors.
John Schwegman, GM executive director for U.S. truck product
and pricing, said sales for the full-size SUV segment are down
from a "boom" between 1995 and 2005 when gasoline prices were
low and the shift of consumers toward crossover vehicles just
started.
A crossover utility vehicle, or "crossover" for short, has
SUV-like style and utility, but handles more like a car than a
truck. Automakers are rolling out more crossovers in every size
and price segment as consumers, attracted by the flexibility and
functionality afforded by crossovers, continue to move away from
more traditional body styles.
Schwegman said sales of full-size SUVs in the U.S. have
dipped from a peak of about 600,000 early last decade, to an
expected 250,000 to 275,000 per year.
But the profit on these big vehicles is just too big to
ignore.
The rollout of the SUVs is the continuation of the launch of
GM's biggest mass-market consumer vehicles, which began with the
June launch of its full-size pickup trucks, the Chevrolet
Silverado and the GMC Sierra.
The full-size SUVs are built on the same platform, or
underpinning, as the pickup trucks.
GM makes more than $12,000 per vehicle on profits of these
full-size trucks and SUVs.
GM's current big trucks and related SUVs account for about
60 percent of the company's global profit, according to
analysts. Citi has estimated the new models could bring the
automaker more than $1 billion in additional operating earnings
in 2013 and 2014.
In 2012 and 2013, GM is revamping 70 percent of its U.S.
product lineup in what is easily the most ambitious rollout of
new vehicles since the company received a $50 billion bailout
package from the U.S. Treasury in 2009.
Through August, sales of the Chevy Tahoe were about 54,800,
up 22 percent, while the Suburban's sales of about 31,850 were
up 4 percent, according to Autodata Corp.
GMC Yukon sales were about 38,000, up 24 percent.
Ford Expedition sales were down 3.6 percent through August
to about 23,650, while Nissan Armada sales were down 20 percent
at about 9,600 and Toyota Sequoia sales were up 9 percent at
about 9,050.