Berkshire's Buffett opposes putting Wilson on GM board

DETROIT, March 2 Warren Buffett, Berkshire
Hathaway's billionaire chief executive and one of the largest
shareholders in General Motors Co, told CNBC on Monday he
disagrees with putting former U.S. auto task force member Harry
Wilson on the automaker's board.
"I totally disagree with the idea of putting somebody on the
board who has an option on some other people's stock which is
only good for two years," Buffett said on CNBC.
"It's just not the way to run a business," he added.
Wilson and a group of hedge funds that own almost 2 percent
of GM stock are pressing the automaker to buy back $8 billion in
stock over the 12 months following its June annual meeting, and
agree to give Wilson a seat on its board.
Berkshire Hathaway owned 2.55 percent of GM's shares at the
end of last year, according to documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
A GM spokesman declined to comment. Wilson, 43, who was a
member of the government-appointed task force that helped lead
GM through bankruptcy reorganization in 2009, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Several other shareholders contacted by Reuters last month
said they supported the efforts of Wilson and his group, but
many of the larger investors have been silent.
United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, whose union
indirectly controls the largest single block of GM shares, told
Reuters last month that the Wilson group's stock buyback
proposal may be premature. Williams has met with Wilson, but has
not said whether he will back Wilson's bid to join GM's board.
Buffett also told CNBC on Monday that companies in the auto
industry can burn through cash quickly and he would not be
bothered if GM Chief Executive Mary Barra decided the company
should hold onto its $25.2 billion in cash.
GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told Reuters last
month the company may return more cash to shareholders as soon
as the second half of this year.
"If I were running (GM), would I be buying stock? I don't
know whether I would or not, but it doesn't bother me at all
that she's not doing it," Buffett told CNBC.
"The idea of trying to do something now that gets a little
pop in the stock is just - should not be on her agenda or the
shareholders' agenda," he added.
Buffett called Barra "the right person for the job."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Paul Simao)