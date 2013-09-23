UPDATE 1-GM to buy back some preferred from UAW trust for $3.2 bln

DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co said on Monday it would buy back just under half of its preferred shares held by the United Auto Workers health care trust for about $3.2 billion.

To finance the purchase of 120 million of the Series A preferred stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust at $27 a share, GM said it would raise funds with a debt offering.

GM did not specify how much it would raise but said the debt would be 5-, 10- and 30-year senior unsecured notes.

It said it expects interest rates on the debt would be far below the preferred shares' 9 percent dividend, which results in an annual payment of $620 million. That means GM is essentially refinancing some of its debt, replacing the preferred shares with lower-cost debt.

The UAW trust, which manages retiree health benefits for blue-collar auto workers, received its preferred shares as part of the automaker's U.S. government-funded $49.5 billion restructuring and bankruptcy in 2009.

There are currently $6.9 billion worth of the preferred shares, with the UAW trust owning $6.5 billion, or 260 million shares, and the Canadian government $400 million, or 16 million shares. GM has the right to buy back those shares on or after Dec. 31, 2014 at $25 each.

GM has said previously that it intended to buy back the preferred shares when allowed. However, the automaker negotiated the earlier repurchase from the UAW trust. As a result of paying a $2 per share premium and taking an accounting loss on the deal, it expects to record a charge of about $800 million in the third quarter that would be treated as a special item.