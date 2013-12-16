UPDATE 1-GM CEO Akerson defends tenure as his exit nears

* Running GM was like "fixing the plane in the air" -CEO
* Akerson expects GM's Opel brand to gain in Europe
* Akerson to be succeeded by auto industry's first woman CEO
By Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 Dan Akerson, who will step
down as General Motors Co's chief executive next month,
on Monday defended his tenure leading the No. 1 U.S. automaker
and said his successor will have to build on the turnaround that
he guided.
In one of his final appearances as CEO, Akerson celebrated
the exit last week of the U.S. Treasury as a shareholder more
than four years after the automaker's bankruptcy restructuring
and $49.5 billion federal bailout. He also told
reporters that the depressed European auto market is now
"starting to show life."
But the 39-day "quick rinse" bankruptcy only allowed GM to
fix its balance sheet and the company is still in the "early
chapters" of its comeback story, he said, adding that his
successor, product development chief Mary Barra, will not have
an easy job continuing GM's success.
"We had to remedy decades of poor decisions and indecisions
and 'no decisions' that started to pile up in the 1970s and '80s
like so much rotting firewood," Akerson said in prepared remarks
at the National Press Club in Washington. "We have been fixing
the plane while it's in the air."
GM said last week that Akerson will step down in January and
be succeeded by Barra, the auto industry's first woman CEO.
Akerson assumed control of GM shortly before its autumn 2010
reintroduction as a public company and steered GM's return to
profitability following the bailout. The U.S. Treasury initially
inherited a 60.8 percent stake in GM, which critics of the
bailout dubbed "Government Motors."
GM at the time faced out-of-control costs, wasteful
complexity and diminished quality, and had lost sight of its
customers, Akerson said. His goal was to restore the company's
reputation, transform operations and put the customer as the
focus in every decision made.
"The end of the 'Government Motors' era has cleared the
runway," Akerson said.
He said GM may run advertisements thanking Americans for the
bailout, but such a campaign was not likely to run during the
Super Bowl.
TWEAKING FORD, TESLA
Akerson also took subtle swipes at rivals Tesla Motors Inc
and Ford Motor Co as well as former GM executives
whose failure to make tough decisions pushed GM to take a
bailout in 2009.
During a question-and-answer session, Akerson said Ford was
still repaying its federal "green" technology loan, meaning
Ford's obligation to the government exceeds that of GM.
Akerson was asked about fire concerns that have recently
arisen over Tesla electric cars and responded by telling how GM
handled a situation with its Volt plug-in hybrid. He said GM
conducted extensive tests on Volts, offered to buy them back,
provide replacements during testing and then made improvements.
"The fact is that we handled it so much differently than
other car companies," he said. "I have no comment about what ...
Tesla should do."
GM on Monday announced it would invest $1.3 billion in five
U.S. plants and Akerson said the company would continue such
investments.
Last week GM said it would discontinue its Chevrolet brand
in Europe, which Akerson said would boost GM's Opel branch.
"Opel is doing a lot better than it was even six months or a
year ago," he said. "I think the European market is starting to
show life. It's episodic by country. Some are doing better than
others but we made a commitment that we're going to be in Europe
and Opel's going to be our brand."