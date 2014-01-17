GM CEO Barra's 2014 compensation to total up to $4.4 mln

DETROIT Jan 17 Mary Barra, General Motors Co's
new chief executive officer and the auto industry's first
female CEO, will be paid up to $4.4 million in cash and stock
compensation this year, GM disclosed in a federal filing on
Friday.
The package for Barra, who assumed her new role on
Wednesday, does not include what she and other executives will
receive under the long-term compensation plan, which is subject
to shareholder approval in June. GM will disclose those details
in April.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker revealed in documents filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Barra, 52, will
receive an annual cash base salary of $1.6 million. She also
will be eligible for $2.8 million under the company's short-term
incentive plan.
GM has not yet disclosed what former CEO Dan Akerson was
paid in 2013, but the previous year he was paid $11.1 million,
including $1.7 million in cash and $7.3 million in stock and
other incentives. The 2012 figure also reflected $2 million in
restricted stock units that he received in 2011.
GM also said on Friday that new President Dan Ammann, the
former chief financial officer, will be paid just over $2
million. The cash base salary is $900,000 and he is eligible for
$1.125 million under the short-term plan, according to the SEC
documents.
Ammann's successor as CFO, Chuck Stevens, will receive an
annual cash base salary of $700,000 and will be eligible for
$875,000 under the short-term plan, according to the SEC
documents.
All three executives also will participate in the benefits
plan currently available to company executives.
GM also disclosed that Akerson and former Vice Chairman
Steve Girsky will remain as senior advisers to the company on an
interim basis. Girsky remains on GM's board.
Akerson will receive an annual cash base salary of $1.7
million and be eligible to receive $2.975 million under the
short-term plan, while Girsky will be paid a base salary of
$600,000 and be eligible to receive $750,000 under the
short-term plan, according to the SEC documents.
GM expects both men will be employed less than a year and
their salary will be paid on a prorated basis as will any
payment to Akerson under the short-term plan, according to the
SEC documents.